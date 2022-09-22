Kalu greets Senator Oluremi Tinubu at 62

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu, has congratulated wife of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Senator Oluremi Tinubu on the occasion of her 62nd birthday anniversary. Describing the senator as a strong advocate of gender equality and democracy, Kalu urged the celebrant to sustain her humanitarian gestures.

The former governor joined family, friends and associates in celebrating the remarkable and robust accomplishments of the Senator in all facets of life. In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Senate Chief Whip prayed to God to strengthen Tinubu in her pursuits. He said: “On behalf of my family and good people of Abia North Senatorial district, I felicitate with Senator Oluremi Tinubu (representing Lagos Central Senatorial district) on her 62nd birthday anniversary. “Senator Tinubu is a source of inspiration and role model to the womenfolk, many of whom have continually benefitted from her benevolence.

“She is a woman of virtue, who is passionate about an ideal society. “I applaud her giant strides in all facets of life. “She deserves to be celebrated for her contributions to humanity through various platforms.” Kalu wished the Senator a memorable birthday celebration.

