News

Kalu greets Senator Oluremi Tinubu at 62

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu, has congratulated wife of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Senator Oluremi Tinubu on the occasion of her 62nd birthday anniversary. Describing the senator as a strong advocate of gender equality and democracy, Kalu urged the celebrant to sustain her humanitarian gestures.

The former governor joined family, friends and associates in celebrating the remarkable and robust accomplishments of the Senator in all facets of life. In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Senate Chief Whip prayed to God to strengthen Tinubu in her pursuits. He said: “On behalf of my family and good people of Abia North Senatorial district, I felicitate with Senator Oluremi Tinubu (representing Lagos Central Senatorial district) on her 62nd birthday anniversary. “Senator Tinubu is a source of inspiration and role model to the womenfolk, many of whom have continually benefitted from her benevolence.

“She is a woman of virtue, who is passionate about an ideal society. “I applaud her giant strides in all facets of life. “She deserves to be celebrated for her contributions to humanity through various platforms.” Kalu wished the Senator a memorable birthday celebration.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Twitter ban to be lifted soon – FG

Posted on Author Lawrance Olaoye

The Federal Government yesterday said it set to lift the ban on the operations of micro-blogging site, Twitter in Nigeria. Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, made this known at the end of the virtual Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting, presided over by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja. Specifically, […]
News Top Stories

Abuja newspaper vendors protest, mourn slain colleague

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe

Members of Abuja Newspaper Vendors Association, yesterday shut down the popular Area 1, Garki Newspaper Distribution Centre to protest and mourn one of its own, who was allegedly killed on Thursday by a security operative attached to the convoy of the Speaker of the House of Representatives. Chairman of the Association, Etim Iwara, who addressed […]
News

The Presidency, Pantami and Mbaka

Posted on Author Our Reporters

    In public relations practice, decision-making processes on an issue and crisis management are always the toughest before any act of communication can be effectively executed. Unlike journalism that feasts on bad news, which is what sells, the tradition of public relations or PR is to engage in ‘damage control’ through effective crisis communication […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica