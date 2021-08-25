News Top Stories

Kalu greets Sultan of Sokoto at 65

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has congratulated the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar on the occasion of his 65th birthday anniversary.

 

Acknowledging the role of the Sultan in promoting peace and unity across the nation, Kalu applauded the celebrant for his objective counsel on national issues, adding that the Sultan’s fatherly role in advocating religious harmony is worthy of commendation and emulation.

 

Kalu, who described the celebrant as a patriotic statesman and bridge builder, urged leaders to emulate the outstanding attributes of the Sultan. In a birthday message, the former governor wished the celebrant a long life in the service of the people.

 

He said: “On behalf of the people of Abia North Senatorial district, I join the Sultanate council and people of Sokoto state in celebrating Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar as he clocks 65.

 

“The Sultan has over the years sustained his goodwill and pedigree beyond the shores of Nigeria.

 

“Before ascending the throne, the celebrant had built a distinguishing career in the military. “As Sultan, he has consistently deployed his intellectual capacity and administrative acumen in steering the affairs of his domain.

 

“The celebrant deserves to be celebrated for his accomplishments in all facets of life.” Kalu prayed for long reign for the Sultan.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Northern lawyers dissociate selves from splinter Bar

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

… declares support for NBA Northern lawyers from about 40 branches of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) yesterday declared their support for a one United NBA. The groups, at the end of a stakeholders meeting on the state of the nation, held at the NBA headquarters in Abuja, distanced itself from the so called splinter […]
News

PDP: We’ll teach Nwaoboshi a lesson in 2023

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole ASABA

They’re neophytes in Delta politics – Senator   The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has vowed to teach the senator representing Delta North at the National Assembly, Peter Nwaoboshi, a lesson of his life in the 2023 general election.   The party boasted that he would be ousted and be forced to resign from the politics […]
News

COVID-19: OPEC forecasts recovery for Nigeria’s crude oil

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

•Says global demand to hit 97.7m barrels daily in 2021 The Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) yesterday said that it expected Nigeria’s crude oil prosperity back on the track as it declared that the World demand oil would hit 97.72 million barrels daily starting from the next five months. Nigeria, Africa’s biggest crude exporter […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica