Kalu greets Sultan of Sokoto at 65

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has congratulated the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar on the occasion of his 65th birthday anniversary.

Acknowledging the role of the Sultan in promoting peace and unity across the nation, Kalu applauded the celebrant for his objective counsel on national issues, adding that the Sultan’s fatherly role in advocating religious harmony is worthy of commendation and emulation.

Kalu, who described the celebrant as a patriotic statesman and bridge builder, urged leaders to emulate the outstanding attributes of the Sultan.

In a birthday message, the former governor wished the celebrant a long life in the service of the people.

He said: “On behalf of the people of Abia North Senatorial district, I join the Sultanate council and people of Sokoto state in celebrating Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar as he clocks 65.

