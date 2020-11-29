News Top Stories

Kalu hails Abia APC Chairman, Nwankpa, on birthday

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Kalu has congratulated the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abia State, Hon. Donatus Nwankpa on the occasion of his birthday anniversary.

 

Describing the celebrator as a consummate politician and seasoned public administrator, the leader of the Abia APC caucus, urged Nwankpa to sustain his good works in the political and humanitarian circles.

 

Kalu, who applauded the party chairman for his inclusiveness and participatory approach in steering the affairs of the APC in Abia State, noted that Nwankpa is a rallying point for APC members in the state. In his goodwill message, the former governor prayed for longer life and wisdom for the celebrant as he serves the party and Abians in general.

 

Kalu said: “On behalf of my constituents and the APC family in Abia state , I felicitate with the chairman of our great party, APC, in Abia State, Hon. Donatus Nwankpa as he celebrates his birthday. “Under his watch, the party has been waxing strong.

 

“The celebrant’s pedigree has earned him popularity among party chieftains and members. “He has brought to bear his vast experience in politics in his noble assignment. “I am proud of the remarkable achievements of Nwankpa as APC chairman.

 

“The celebrator remains a great asset to the party.” Kalu while extending his greetings to family, friends, political associates of Nwankpa and the APC family, prayed to God to strengthen the celebrator in all his endeavours.

 

The former governor wished Nwankpa a joyous and memorable celebration.

