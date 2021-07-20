News

Kalu hails Anglican Archbishop, Ndukuba, at 60

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has described the Archbishop, Metropolitan and Primate, Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion),

 

The Most Rev. Henry Ndukuba, as a dedicated spiritual leader and selfless statesman. Extolling the virtues of the cleric, Kalu acknowledged the immense contributions of the Primate to the spread of the gospel beyond the shores of Nigeria.

 

While congratulating the Anglican family and the Christendom in general, Kalu prayed for a longer life for the spiritual leader in the service of God and mankind.

In his message of goodwill, the former governor stressed that the celebrant has built a niche for himself in all facets of life, adding that the accomplishments of the cleric are enormous and worthy of emulation.

 

He said: “On behalf of the people of Abia North Senatorial district, I congratulate the Archbishop of Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), The Most Rev. Henry Ndukuba on the occasion of his 60th birthday anniversary.

“The celebrant has sustained his pedigree and goodwill in all spheres of life.

“His personality is an embodiment of peace and love. “As he marks this feat, I join the Christian community in celebrating the good works of the cleric” Kalu prayed for long life and prosperity for the celebrant.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

BoT chair: TETFund, FIRS synergy transforming public tertiary institutions

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

The Chairman, Board of Trustees of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETfund), Alhaji Kashim Ibrahim-Imam, has said that the synergy between the Federal Inland Revenue (FIRS) and TETFund was vital to the transformation witnessed in public tertiary institutions nationwide. This was as the BoT chairman clarified the fund’s position on support for private universities, stating […]
News

Rule of law: Lalong seeks support for judiciary

Posted on Author Musa Pam

Plateau State Governor, Mr. Simon Lalong, yesterday said Nigerians must support the Judiciary particularly judges in the dispensation of justice and the sustenance of the rule of law, which is key to the survival of democracy. Lalong, who is the chairman of Northern Governors’ Forum (NSGF), spoke at the valedictory court session in honour of […]
News

COVID-19: U.S. earmarks 2.1m for survey on infection in Nigeria

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The United States G ove r n m e n t , through the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), has given out $2.1million to conduct a household survey to determine the extent of COVID-19 transmission in Nigeria. The survey, which will be targeted at Gombe, Enugu, and Nasarawa states, is expected to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica