Kalu hails APC Chairman, Adamu, at 76

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has described former Governor of Nasarawa State and National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu as a selfless statesman and consummate politician with passion for a united and indivisible Nigeria.

Acknowledging the contributions of the former governor to the social, economic and political development of Nigeria, Kalu stressed that the National Chairman of the APC is a rallying point for his contemporaries and the younger generation.

Kalu made these remarks in a goodwill message in commemoration of the 76th birthday anniversary of Adamu.

He said: “I congratulate former Governor of Nasarawa and National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as he clocks 76.

“The National Chairman has over the years built and sustained relationships across the nooks and crannies of Nigeria owing to his goodwill.

“His contributions to nation building in different capacities are worthy of commendation and emulation.

“The political class will continue to tap from the vast experience of the celebrant.

“In his capacity as National Chairman of the APC, the party has been waxing strong in view of his leadership qualities.

“I celebrate the accomplishments of Turakin Keffi in all folds.”

Kalu prayed to Allah to strengthen Adamu in his endeavours.

 

