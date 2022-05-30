News

Kalu hails Bishop Okpaleke’s appointment as Cardinal

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has congratulated Bishop Peter Okpaleke of Ekwulobia Diocese on his appointment as a Cardinal by Pope Francis.

According to Kalu, the respected Bishop has contributed immensely to the growth of the catholic community and christianity in general.

The former governor while urging the new Cardinal to sustain his exemplary leadership qualities, called on religious leaders across the country to use their platforms to advocate peaceful co-existence among Nigerians regardless of ethnic, religious and political differences.

Kalu made these remarks in a goodwill message to Bishop Okpaleke, adding that his elevation is well-deserved and for the good of christianity.

He said: “I felicitate with Bishop Peter Okpaleke of Ekwulobia Diocese on his appointment as a Cardinal.

“The elevation will strengthen the new Cardinal in his efforts to advance the cause of christianity.

“I have no doubt in his capacity to perform well in his new role.

“I join the catholic community in wishing the new Cardinal continued success in his endeavours.”

The former governor also applauded Pope Francis for the honour bestowed on Bishop Okpaleke.

 

