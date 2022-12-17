News Top Stories

Kalu hails Buhari as genuine patriot

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has described President Muhammadu Buhari as a genuine and patriotic leader with passion for a just and fair society.

Extolling the virtues of the President in a statement of felicitation to Buhari at 80, Kalu stressed that the President has over the years sustained his goodwill and pedigree across the nooks and crannies of the country, He attributed the feat to Buhari’s personal attributes which he stated was anchored on justice and fairness.

Acknowledging the developmental strides of the President Buhari-led  administration, the former Governor urged the political class to emulate his exemplary leadership qualities, adding that Buhari has consistently demonstrated selflessness, patriotism and integrity in his pursuits.

He said, “I convey my greetings to President Muhammadu Buhari on the occasion of his 80th birthday anniversary.

The President has continually made sacrifices for the growth and progress of Nigeria. “His leadership qualities are remarkable, unbeatable and worthy of emulation by leaders across the globe.

The President will forever be celebrated for his contributions to social, economic and political development of Nigeria and beyond”.

 

https://newtelegraphng.com

