Kalu hails CAN President, Okoh

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has congratulated the newly elected President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Archbishop Daniel Okoh.

Acknowledging the leading roles played by CAN in advocating religious harmony and peace, Kalu described the newly elected president as a committed religious leader who is committed to nation building.

The former governor stressed the role of religious platforms in promoting peace and unity, adding that spiritual leaders have a major role to play in the social, economic and political development of Nigeria.

In a statement, Kalu called on the President of CAN, to sustain the good legacies of his predecessor, who championed religious tolerance and harmony among Nigerians regardless of tribal, ethnic and religious differences.

He said: “On behalf of the people of Abia North Senatorial district, I congratulate the newly elected President of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Archbishop Daniel Okoh on his assumption of office.

“The spiritual leader has served meritoriously in various positions in all facets of life.

“His emergence as President of CAN is a testament to his goodwill and pedigree across the country.

“Archbishop Okoh, no doubt, will consolidate and build on the achievements of his predecessor.”

Kalu wished the new President a successful tenure while also wishing the outgoing President, Rev. Samson Ayokunle continued success in his spiritual endeavours.

