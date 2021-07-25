Kalu hails Ebonyi gov, Umahi, at 58

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has congratulated Governor of Ebonyi State, Engr. David Umahi on the occasion of his 58th birthday anniversary.

Describing the governor as a seasoned public administrator and consummate politician, Kalu admonished the celebrant to sustain his giant strides in steering the affairs of Ebonyi State.

While acknowledging the robust transformation of Ebonyi State under Umahi’s watch, the Senate Chief Whip joined family, friends and associates of the governor to honour the celebrant as he clocks 58.

In a congratulatory message, Kalu prayed for long life and prosperity for the celebrant.

He said: “On behalf of the people of Abia North Senatorial District, I felicitate with Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State as he clocks 58.

“Judging from the landmark accomplishments of the celebrant as Governor of Ebonyi State, there is no doubt that the state is blessed to have Umahi as governor.

“The good works of the governor are enormous, remarkable and worthy of emulation.

“As he celebrates his 58th birthday, I join his numerous well-wishers to acknowledge his contributions to the nation and humanity.”

Kalu wished Umahi a joyous celebration.

