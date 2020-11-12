Kalu hails Emir of Ilorin, Sulu- Gambari on silver jubilee celebration

Former governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Kalu, has congratulated the Emir of Ilorin and Chairman, Kwara State Council of Chiefs, Mai-Martaba, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, on his 25th anniversary on the throne. Describing the Emir as a highly detribalised Nigerian, Kalu, who is the Dan Galadima of Ilorin, commended the monarch for promoting peaceful co-existence among Nigerians irrespective of religious and tribal differences.

The former governor stressed that the Emir was a selfless monarch, who was passionate about the growth and progress of his domain and Nigeria at large. Kalu urged the traditional ruler to continue with his good works, which he said had brought robust development to Ilorin metropolis and Kwara State large, adding that the role of traditional institutions in national development cannot be undermined.

In a goodwill message, Kalu prayed for longer life and sound health for the Emir. He said: “As Dan Galadima of Ilorin, I am happy to join the good people of Ilorin Emirate and Kwara State in general, to celebrate an outstanding monarch and patriotic statesman, His Royal Majesty, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, on the occasion of his 25th coronation anniversary.

“The Emir of Ilorin has over the years, sustained his goodwill, owing to his attributes, which was anchored on fairness and justice. “I personally cherish his words of advice and counsel at all times. “He is a strong advocate of a united and prosperous Nigeria. “The monarch’s leadership qualities are extra-ordinary and worthy of emulation by leaders at all levels.

