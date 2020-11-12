News

Kalu hails Emir of Ilorin, Sulu- Gambari on silver jubilee celebration

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Former governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Kalu, has congratulated the Emir of Ilorin and Chairman, Kwara State Council of Chiefs, Mai-Martaba, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, on his 25th anniversary on the throne. Describing the Emir as a highly detribalised Nigerian, Kalu, who is the Dan Galadima of Ilorin, commended the monarch for promoting peaceful co-existence among Nigerians irrespective of religious and tribal differences.

The former governor stressed that the Emir was a selfless monarch, who was passionate about the growth and progress of his domain and Nigeria at large. Kalu urged the traditional ruler to continue with his good works, which he said had brought robust development to Ilorin metropolis and Kwara State large, adding that the role of traditional institutions in national development cannot be undermined.

In a goodwill message, Kalu prayed for longer life and sound health for the Emir. He said: “As Dan Galadima of Ilorin, I am happy to join the good people of Ilorin Emirate and Kwara State in general, to celebrate an outstanding monarch and patriotic statesman, His Royal Majesty, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, on the occasion of his 25th coronation anniversary.

“The Emir of Ilorin has over the years, sustained his goodwill, owing to his attributes, which was anchored on fairness and justice. “I personally cherish his words of advice and counsel at all times. “He is a strong advocate of a united and prosperous Nigeria. “The monarch’s leadership qualities are extra-ordinary and worthy of emulation by leaders at all levels.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

APC Committee disqualifies winner of Imo Senatorial primaries

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Abuja

There was a new twist to primaries of the All Progressives Congress in the lmo North Senatorial District, Imo State as candidate declared winner, Hon. Frank Ibezim was allegedly disqualified from contesting the primaries by the Screening Committee.   Chairman of the Screening Committee, Dr. Lawrence Chukwu, made the revelation yesterday at a press briefing […]
News

Trump Supreme Court pick heads toward Senate vote despite Democratic protests

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Republican-led U.S. Senate on Thursday moved a step closer to confirming President Donald Trump’s U.S. Supreme Court choice Amy Coney Barrett, with the Judiciary Committee scheduling an October 22 vote on her nomination despite Democratic objections. The fourth and final day of the committee’s confirmation hearing for the conservative appellate judge wrapped up […]
News

CSO warns against threats to national security

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

A group, the Civil Society Organisation in Defence of National Security, has warned individuals and groups in the country against engaging in tendencies that are injurious to national security and peace. This was as the CSO also called for support for President Muhammadu Buhari whom, it said, was determined to address security challenges across the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: