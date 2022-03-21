News

Kalu hails Enugu State Governor, Ugwuanyi at 58

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has described Governor of Enugu State, Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi as a compassionate politician and seasoned public administrator.

Extolling the virtues of the governor, Kalu applauded the giant accomplishments of Ugwuanyi as the helmsman in Enugu State.

The Chief Whip of the Senate stressed that the good deeds of the governor has earned him large and cult-like followership in the political space.

In a congratulatory message, Kalu prayed for longer life for the governor as he clocks 58.

He said: “On behalf of the people of Abia North Senatorial district, I join the government and people of Enugu State in celebrating the Governor of Enugu State, Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi on the occasion of his 58th birthday anniversary.

“The governor is a complete gentleman, consummate politician and philanthropist, who is passionate about the growth and progress of Enugu State and Nigeria.

“His developmental strides in Enugu state will continue to speak for him after his tenure as governor.

“The celebrant has carved a niche for himself in public service in view of his remarkable and unbeatable achievements as Governor of Enugu State.
“I celebrate a silent achiever.”

Kalu wished the celebrant a fulfilling birthday celebration.

 

