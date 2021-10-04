News

Kalu hails ex-Cross River gov, Donald Duke, at 60

Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu, has described ex-Governor of Cross River State, Chief Donald Duke, as a highly detrabilized Nigerian and patriotic statesman with passion for a just and fair society.

 

Extolling the virtues of the politician, Kalu acknowledged the giant accomplishments of Duke in all facets of life.

 

The ex-Abia State governor called on the younger generation to emulate his exemplary leadership qualities, adding that Duke laid a solid foundation for the growth and progress of Cross River.

Kalu made these assertions in a goodwill message to the former governor on the occasion of his 60th birthday anniversary  said: “I felicitate with former Governor of Cross River State, Chief Donald Duke, as he clocks 60. In business, politics and philanthropy, the celebrant has done extremely well.

 

“He has created a niche for himself in various endeavours.

 

The celebrant made invaluable contributions to the growth and development of Cross River State and Nigeria in general.” “Duke is an accomplished Nigerian in all ramifications.

 

As Duke marks his 60th birthday, I pray for longer life in sound health for him.”

 

Kalu, who described the celebrant as his brother and friend, also conveyed his greetings to the government and people of Cross River on the occasion of Duke’s birthday.

