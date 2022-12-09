News

Kalu hails former defence minister, Danjuma, at 85

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Former governor of Abia State/Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu, has described former Minister of Defence, Lt-Gen Theopilus Danjuma, as “a selfless and patriotic statesman with passion for a united Nigeria.” Extolling the virtues of the former minister, Kalu acknowledged the contributions of Danjuma to nationbuilding in various capacities.

T he former governor, in a goodwill message in commemoration of the 85th birthday anniversary of the elder statesman, joined family, friends and associates in celebrating the giant accomplishments of Danjuma in all facets of life. He said: “Onbehalf of my family and constituents, I felicitate with former Minister of Defence, Lt-GenTheopilus Danjuma as he clocks 85.

“Thecelebrantisanotable Nigerian who has over the years demonstrated selflessness, patriotism, generosity, humility and credibility in his endeavours. “Lt. General Danjuma isa pillar of support and source of inspiration for his contemporariesand theyounger generation. Hiscontributions tothegrowthandprogressof Nigeria are enormous and worthy of commendation.”

 

Our Reporters

Leave a Reply

