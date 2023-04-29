Kalu Hails Globacom Chairman, Adenuga At 70

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr Orji Kalu has congratulated the founder and Chairman of Globacom Limited (GLO), Otunba Micheal Adenuga on the occasion of his 70th birthday anniversary.

While commending the renowned business mogul for his giant and unbeatable strides in all facets of life, Kalu acknowledged the invaluable contributions of Adenuga to the business and humanitarian circles.

The former Governor admonished the prominent businessman to sustain his remarkable feat in the global space, adding that Adenuga has written his name in gold in the history of Nigeria in view of his robust achievements in various capacities.

Kalu in a goodwill message conveyed his warm greetings to the government and people of Ogun state on the birthday anniversary of their illustrious son.

He said, “On behalf of my family and the good people of Abia North Senatorial district, I celebrate with family, friends, associates, and well-wishers the Founder and Chairman of Globacom Limited, Otunba Micheal Adenuga on the occasion of his 70th birthday anniversary.

“Adenuga is a man of many parts who has contributed immensely to the growth and progress of Nigeria, Africa, and the world through various platforms.

“The celebrant has continually demonstrated patriotism, courage, sincerity, large heart, and selflessness in his endeavours.

“Adenuga is indeed a source of inspiration for his contemporaries and the younger generation”.

Kalu while praying to God to grant Adenuga longer life in the service of humanity, wished the celebrant a joyous birthday celebration.