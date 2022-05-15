News

Kalu hails Obi of Onitsha, Achebe, at 81

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has described the Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Nnaemeka Alfred Achebe as an outstanding elder statesman and uncommon monarch with passion for the growth and progress of Anambra state and Nigeria in general.

Extolling the virtues of the revered traditional ruler, Kalu applauded the contributions of the monarch to nation building through various platforms, adding that the traditional ruler is well respected across the country for his exemplary leadership qualities.

The former governor made these assertions in a congratulatory message on the occasion of the 81st birthday anniversary of the first-class paramount ruler.

He said: “I felicitate with the government and people of Anambra state on the occasion of the 81st birthday anniversary of the Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Nnaemeka Alfred Achebe.

“His giant strides as a boardroom guru, traditional ruler, statesman and philanthropist are remarkable, enormous and worthy of emulation.

“The revered monarch is indeed a source of inspiration for his contemporaries and the younger generation.

“People at the helm of affairs will continue to tap from the expertise of the monarch in all facets of life.

“The revered traditional ruler deserves to be celebrated for his contributions to the social, economic and political development of Nigeria.”

Kalu wished the monarch long life in the service of humanity.

 

