Kalu hails Obi of Onitsha at 80

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu, has described the Obi of Onitsha, His Royal Majesty, Nnaemeka Achebe, as an outstanding elderstatesman and selfless monarch. Congratulating the prominent monarch on the occasion of his 80th birthday anniversary, Kalu extolled the virtues of the respected traditional ruler, adding that the Obi of Onitsha is a blessing to the South East and Nigeria. Kalu, while acknowledging the patriotic contributions of the celebrant to the growth and progress of Onitsha, Anambra State and Nigeria in general, urged the revered monarch to sustain his objective counsel on national issues.

The former governor while praying to God to grant the Obi of Onitsha longer reign on the throne, extended his warm greetings to the government and people of the state on the occasion of the birthday anniversary of the first-class monarch. In a goodwill message, Kalu, who is also the Chief Whip of the Senate, stressed the importance of traditional institutions to nation building, pointing out that traditional rulers play vital roles in the sustenance of peace and unity across the country.

“I congratulate the Obi of Onitsha, His Royal Majesty, Nnaemeka Achebe, on the occasion of his 80th birthday anniversary,’’ said Kalu. He further stated that: “The Obi of Onitsha is a selfless leader, outstanding monarch and philanthropist of repute. The first-class monarch has been a source of inspiration and rallying point for his contemporaries and the younger generation. “The contributions of the celebrant to the social, economic and political development of the country are enormous and worthy of commendation.

