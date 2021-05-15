News

Kalu hails Obi of Onitsha at 80

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu, has described the Obi of Onitsha, His Royal Majesty, Nnaemeka Achebe, as an outstanding elderstatesman and selfless monarch. Congratulating the prominent monarch on the occasion of his 80th birthday anniversary, Kalu extolled the virtues of the respected traditional ruler, adding that the Obi of Onitsha is a blessing to the South East and Nigeria. Kalu, while acknowledging the patriotic contributions of the celebrant to the growth and progress of Onitsha, Anambra State and Nigeria in general, urged the revered monarch to sustain his objective counsel on national issues.

The former governor while praying to God to grant the Obi of Onitsha longer reign on the throne, extended his warm greetings to the government and people of the state on the occasion of the birthday anniversary of the first-class monarch. In a goodwill message, Kalu, who is also the Chief Whip of the Senate, stressed the importance of traditional institutions to nation building, pointing out that traditional rulers play vital roles in the sustenance of peace and unity across the country.

“I congratulate the Obi of Onitsha, His Royal Majesty, Nnaemeka Achebe, on the occasion of his 80th birthday anniversary,’’ said Kalu. He further stated that: “The Obi of Onitsha is a selfless leader, outstanding monarch and philanthropist of repute. The first-class monarch has been a source of inspiration and rallying point for his contemporaries and the younger generation. “The contributions of the celebrant to the social, economic and political development of the country are enormous and worthy of commendation.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

IPPIS: FG vows to stop employees’ salaries over non-compliance

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe

The Federal Government on Tuesday once again reiterated its determination towards the full implementation of the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS), in all Ministries Department and Agencies( MDAs). A letter written and personally signed by the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan and addressed to the Chief of […]
News

YLF Backs Akeredolu

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Yoruba Leaders’ Forum has condemned the reaction of the Presidency to the ultimatum issued by the Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN) to herdsmen to vacate all forests as their actions pose a threat to security of lives and property in the state. The conveyner of the YLF, Barr George Olufemi Ogunjimi, in a […]
News

WHO concerned over COVID-19 impact on women, girls in Africa

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Regina Otokpa Abuja The World Health Organisation (WHO) yesterday raised concerns over the worsening impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on women and girls in Africa. WHO’s Regional Director for Africa, Dr Matshidiso Moeti, disclosed that due to the pandemic, women were confronted with higher risks of gender-based violence, health emergencies, reduced access to health services, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica