Kalu hails re-election of NGE President, Mustapha Isa, others

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu, has called on media practitioners to embrace the doctrine of the profession for the sake of building a decent society.
Acknowledging the role of media in nation building, the former governor, who is also a big player in the media industry, stressed that the role of media in sustaining Nigeria’s growing democracy cannot be undermined.
In a congratulatory message, Kalu wished the the re-elected President of Nigeria Guild of Editors (NGE), Mustapha Isa and returning/new executive members of the media body a successful tenure in office.
He said: “I am delighted to congratulate the re-elected President, Mustapha Isa and executive members of NGE. The NGE is a key stakeholder in nation building.
“The media has a strategic role to play in the social, economic and political development of Nigeria. The leadership of the umbrella body of Editors is made up of credible, respected and brilliant professionals.
“They have the capacity to drive the affairs of the media body. I wish the executives and members of the NGE continued success in their endeavours.”
Kalu called on stakeholders in the media industry to sustain their support for the NGE, adding that sustainable development can only thrive in an atmosphere of press freedom.
The former governor wished the re-elected President and his team success in their positions.

