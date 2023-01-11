News

Kalu hails Senate President, Lawan, at 64

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has described the Senate President, Dr. Ahmad Lawan as a seasoned public administrator, consummate politician and philanthropist of repute.

 

Congratulating the Senate President on the occasion of his 64th birthday anniversary, Kalu acknowledged the noble contributions of Lawan to nation building in various capacities.

 

While applauding the leadership qualities of the Senate President, the former governor noted that the 9th Senate under Lawan’s watch has been complementing the efforts of President Muhammadu Buhari in building a prosperous Nigeria.

 

In his goodwill message, Kalu joined family, friends, political associates and well-wishers in celebrating the robust accomplishments of Lawan.

 

He said: “On behalf of the people of Abia North Senatorial district, I felicitate with the Senate President, Dr. Ahmad Lawan as he clocks 64.

 

“The 9th Senate under the able and dynamic leadership of Lawan has consistently complemented the efforts of the executive and judiciary in advancing the cause of Nigerians.

 

“The Senate President’s contributions to the social, economic and political development of Nigeria are enormous and worthy of commendation.

 

“As a true progressive, the Senate President deserves to be celebrated for his giant strides in public service.”

 

Kalu prayed to Allah to grant Lawan a longer life in the service of humanity.

 

 

 

 

