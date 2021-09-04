News

Kalu hails SGF, Boss Mustapha, at 65

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has described the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha as a seasoned public administrator with proven track record of achievements in the private and public sectors.

Extolling the virtues of Mustapha, Kalu commended the SGF for his patriotic roles in complementing President Muhammadu Buhari’s determined efforts in making Nigeria prosperous.

The former governor made these assertions in a goodwill message on the occasion of the 65th birthday anniversary of the SGF.

Kalu said: “On behalf of the people of Abia North Senatorial district, I felicitate with the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Boss Mustapha as he clocks the glorious age of 65.

“The SGF is a complete gentleman, seasoned professional and consummate politician.

“He has over the years, sustained his goodwill and pedigree in law, politics and leadership, owing to his outstanding personal attributes.

“The celebrant has brought to bear in his noble assignment, his cross-national and multi-sector experience in discharging his gargantuan duties and responsibilities.

“He has consistently played noble roles in national development.

“As the SGF marks his 65th birthday anniversary, I join his family, friends and associates in celebrating his accomplishments, which are commendable and worthy of emulation.”

Kalu, while praying to God for long life for the celebrant, wished the SGF a memorable birthday celebration.

