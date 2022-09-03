Kalu hails SGF, Boss Mustapha, at 66

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr.Orji Kalu has described the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha as a seasoned public administrator and consummate politician.Applauding the giant strides of Mustapha in the private and public spheres of life, Kalu acknowledged the robust contributions of the SGF to the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government.

Kalu stressed that Mustapha has continually demonstrated outstanding leadership qualities in various capacities, adding that the SGF deserves to be celebrated for his commitment to the growth and development of Nigeria.

In a statement, Kalu while congratulating Mustapha on his 66th birthday anniversary, prayed for longer life for the celebrant.

He said: “I felicitate with the SGF, Mr Boss Mustapha as he turns 66.

“The SGF has sustained his loyalty to the country by consistently contributing meritoriously to nation building in different capacities.

“The celebrant deserves commendation for complementing the efforts of President Buhari in building a prosperous Nigeria.

“The leadership attributes of the SGF are remarkable and worthy of emulation.

“I wish the celebrant longer years in the service of humanity.”

Kalu also extended his greetings to family, friends and associates of the SGF.