Kalu hails Soun of Ogbomosoland, Oba Oyewumi at 95

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu, has described the Soun of Ogbomosoland, Oba Oladunni Oyewumi Ajagungbade (III) as an outstanding and patriotic elderstatesman with strong passion for growth and progress of Ogbomosoland, Oyo State and Nigeria in general.

While extolling the virtues of the nonagenerian monarch, Kalu, who is also the Aro of Ogbomosoland, applauded the paramount ruler for his contributions to nation building, adding that Oba Oyewumi, is a source of inspiration for his contemporaries and the younger generation. The former governor said the first-class monarch had over the years, sustained his goodwill and pedigree in all facets of life in view of his integrity, selflessness, humility and large heart. In a goodwill message, Kalu joined the people of Oyo State and in particular Ogbomoso in celebrating the prominent monarch as he clocks 95.

He said: “On behalf of the people of Abia North Senatorial district, I felicitate with the people of Ogbomosoland on the occasion of 95th birthday anniversary of the Soun of ogbomosoland, Oba Oladunni Oyewumi Ajagungbade III. “As an advocate of peace and unity, the paramount ruler has continually used his position to advocate peaceful co-existence among all ethnic groups in Nigeria. The first-class monarch has contributed immensely to the social, economic and political development of Nigeria.

