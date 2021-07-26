News

Kalu hails Umahi at 58

Posted on

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu, has penned a heartfelt message to Governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi, in honour of his 58th birthday.

 

Describing the engineer as a seasoned public administrator and consummate politician, Kalu urged the celebrant to sustain his giant strides in steering the affairs of Ebonyi.

 

While acknowledging the robust transformation of the South-East state by the Umahi administration, the Senate Chief Whip said the governor deserved to be celebrated.

 

He said, “On behalf of the people of Abia North Senatorial District, I felicitate with Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi state as he clocks 58. “Judging from the landmark accomplishments of the celebrant as Governor of Ebonyi State, there is no doubt that the state is blessed to have Umahi as governor. “The good works of the governor are enormous, remarkable and worthy of emulation. “As he celebrates his 58th birthday, I join his numerous well-wishers to acknowledge his contributions to the nation and humanity.”

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

