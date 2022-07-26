Sports

Kalu hails victorious Amusan

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu, has congratulated the first Nigerian athlete to win a Gold medal at the World Athletics Championship, Tobi Amusan, after winning the women’s 100m hurdles in Oregon on Sunday.

 

Describing the graduate of University of Texas as a talented and skillful sprinter, Kalu urged the record breaking athlete to sustain the feat in future sporting events.

 

The Pillar of Sports in Africa, called on the younger generation to embrace sports as a profession, adding that Amusan’s performance will inspire the womenfolk. In a statement on Monday, Kalu expressed happiness over the superlative outing of Amusan, adding that the Athlete has done Nigeria proud. He said, ”

I am elated with the record breaking performance of Tobi Amusan, who clinched a gold medal after winning the women’s 100m hurdles at the World Athletics Championship.

 

“The athlete’s victory is a welcome and timely development for Nigeria. ” She has shown the world that Nigerians are talented. “Amusan has indeed made Nigerians proud with her performance”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

EPL: Bielsa leaves Leeds Utd after 4-0 thrashing by Spurs

Posted on Author Reporter

      Leeds United manager, Marcelo Bielsa has left his role as the club’s manager, talkSPORT reports. The 63-year-old popular Argentine manager, mutually agreed to leave the club following their 4-0 heavy defeat at the hands of Tottenham on Saturday. The Lillywhites have let in 60 goals in 26 games this season, picking up […]
Sports

Fifth Chukker, Intershelter win at Access Bank-UNICEF Charity Polo Tournament

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

First stage of the prestigious 2021 UNICEF charity shield polo tourney climaxed on high with triumphs for Fifth Chukker and Intershelter teams as the international charity event enters its final stages Tuesday, with nine team jostling for honours.   Home fans favourites, fifth Chukkers handed a thumping 11-7 defeat over hard fighting Jos Malcomines, to […]
Sports

Limp UCL exit rounds off miserable United season

Posted on Author Reporter

    “We are not good enough,” admitted Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea when faced with the fact the Red Devils will now go five years without winning a trophy. A limp 1-0 home defeat to Atletico Madrid on Tuesday saw United bow out of the Champions League at the last 16 and the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica