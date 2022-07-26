Kalu hails victorious Amusan

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu, has congratulated the first Nigerian athlete to win a Gold medal at the World Athletics Championship, Tobi Amusan, after winning the women’s 100m hurdles in Oregon on Sunday.

Describing the graduate of University of Texas as a talented and skillful sprinter, Kalu urged the record breaking athlete to sustain the feat in future sporting events.

The Pillar of Sports in Africa, called on the younger generation to embrace sports as a profession, adding that Amusan’s performance will inspire the womenfolk. In a statement on Monday, Kalu expressed happiness over the superlative outing of Amusan, adding that the Athlete has done Nigeria proud. He said, ”

I am elated with the record breaking performance of Tobi Amusan, who clinched a gold medal after winning the women’s 100m hurdles at the World Athletics Championship.

“The athlete’s victory is a welcome and timely development for Nigeria. ” She has shown the world that Nigerians are talented. “Amusan has indeed made Nigerians proud with her performance”

