Kalu Hails Workers, Urges Them To Sustain Tempo

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu, has congratulated Nigerian workers on the occasion of this year’s labour day.

While commending Nigeria’s labour force for their contributions to nationhood, Kalu urged workers to sustain their selflessness, patriotism and commitment to national development.

The former governor emphasised the significant role played by workers in advancing the cause of the society. He added that the Nigeria’s labour force was a valuable asset for nation building.

In a goodwill message, the former governor stressed the imperative of conducive working environment and good welfare for workers to thrive in their endaevours.

He said: “I join the labour force across the globe in celebrating Labour (May) day. “It is important to applaud the steadfastness, resilience, selflessness, patriotism, efficiency and productivity of Nigerian workers.

“The role played by the labour force in nation building cannot be undermined and as such, workers deserve good welfare. “Government at all levels must live up to expectations in meeting the aspirations of workers.”

