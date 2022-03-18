News

Kalu, Hamzat, others to speak on synergy among arms of govt in Lagos

Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, will be the guest speaker at the fourth educational and social interactive programme; Timeline Awareness Initiative Lecture/Award on Wednesday, March 23. The programme, which promises to be an eye-opener, would be chaired by a former governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu.

According to the organisers, led by Yusuf Adeoye, publisher of TimelineNG, an online newspaper, Dr. Hamzat, who has held several positions in the state, including Commissioner for Science & Technology, before his present elective position as deputy governor will be speaking on the topic: “Imperatives of Harmonious Working Relationship Between Arms of Government, A Key Ingredient in The Success of Lagos State Government With Focus on The 2023 General Election.’ The event, which will held at the Lagos Sheraton hotel, Ikeja, will witness the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Ajayi Obasa, as keynote speaker.

He will be sharing his vast experience as legislator working to aid and ease the work of the executive in the state, which has led to the tremendous infrastructural development and cordial working atmosphere in the state over the years. The event, which will witness awards for few distinguished prominent Nigerians, will also be graced by the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Muhammed, as the chief host of the day. Also expected at the occasion is Convener of Women Arise, Dr. Siju Iluyomade, Chairman House Committee on Defence, Hon. Babajimi Benson, of the House of Representatives, among others.

 

