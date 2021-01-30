Kalu hosts birthday, unity prayers for Jack-Rich

Former Governor of Abia State and Senator representing Abia North, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu, has hosted a special birthday anniversary and national unity prayers in honour of entrepreneur and philanthropist, Tein Jack-Rich, at his country home, Camp Neya Igbere, Bende Local Government Area of Abia State.

The event was special in the sense that it was devoid of the usual display of debauchery, affluence and connection with politicians and business associates, neither was there provision for secular music/ dance and drunkenness. Also, there was no gift to the celebrant.

It was a solemn event organised to pray and praise God. Speaking at the event, which had clergies as guests, Senator Kalu stressed the need for prayers for peace and unity of the nation and its leaders.

The Senate Chief whip who described the celebrant as “my younger brother and friend, ” also noted that he made some of the significant achievements in his life as a youth including becoming the Governor of Abia State. He said peace was paramount to development and progress and urged people to do what they would be remembered for. Senator Kalu prayed for more years of service to God and humanity for the oil magnet. He added: “I look forward to when this place, Camp Neya, will become a resort. Everything about this life is vanity.

People should do what they should be remembered for.” In his remarks, the celebrant, Jack-Rich traced the tortuous bends in his life, from poverty, deprivation and hopelessness to wealth and prosperity made possible only by God’s grace and mercy. He challenged Nigerians to be patriotic, saying Nigeria would only be what the people want it to be. “We need prayer to make things happen; to have the leadership we deserve. We have opportunity to make things happen but sometimes it is difficult.

“Let’s not talk down on the country. We should believe in the country and pray for the country we want for future generations,” he said. He described the event as the best day in his life. Tein Jack-Rich revealed the fundamental values that guided his life to include hard work, humility and compassion and affirmed that if he could make it in life against daunting odds, then anyone can also make it.

