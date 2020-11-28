News Top Stories

Kalu: I didn’t say S’East should abandon 2023 presidency

The Senate Chief Whip, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, has debunked the news making the rounds, ascribing to him to have said the Igbo should forget the presidency in 2023. A local online news outlet had reported that the former governor of Abia State had called on the people of the South-East to forget about the Nigeria president of Igbo extraction project. Speaking on the sidelines of the expanded caucus meeting of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Umuahia, Abia State, Kalu said there was no time he made such a statement.

The Senate Chief Whip said he rather advised Ndigbo to forget about restructuring and focus on the presidency of Igbo extraction project and make it have a national outlook instead of localizing it within the Igbo enclave. He said: “I never said Igbo should forget about the presidency, I made the comment at Prince B.B Apugo’s house, but they misquoted me.

“I said the Igbo should forget about restructuring and face the Igbo presidency issue, which if they negotiate very well with other parts of the country, they can get it. “It’s about negotiation and I believe if the Igbo negotiate very well, they’ll get it. So, there is no way I will ask the South-East to forget about the presidency.” He said Ndigbo stood a big chance of getting the presidency in 2023, if the zone plays its card well.

