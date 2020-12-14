Kalu: I discovered many secrets in prison

Former Abia State Governor and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, has described his incarceration as an eye opener, pointing out that his experience in prison helped him to discover many things he never thought could possibly happen in Nigeria’s clime.

The Senate Chief Whip spoke yesterday at the Love World Incorporated, otherwise known as Christ Embassy, Ikeja, Lagos during a thanksgiving service.

His words: “I am happy that I went to prison. I went to prison and I am out. I am happy because going to prison has made me a refined, better and more forward looking man. “I went to prison and discovered many secrets that I never believed that could happen.”

Kalu, however, disclosed that prior to his incarceration, the General Overseer of Christ Embassy, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, had foretold that he would be imprisoned.

“Pastor Chris told me that I will go to prison, but I didn’t believe that could happen. I remember that I visited him; and after praying here in this church, I was about to go to the airport to catch my flight to Abuja,” Kalu said.

He (Oyakhilome) told me that he has something to tell me, but that unfortunately it is bad news. “You will go to prison,” the pastor reportedly said. “I said it is impossible. Pastor Chris told me that nothing can change it, but added that God will bring me out and that he will keep praying for me,” he said.

The lawmaker explained that he had known Oyakhilome for 28 years, adding that he had, on several occasions, disagreed with the cleric each time he made predictions concerning him, but at the end of the day, the Pastor’s predictions would come to pass.

“When this prophesy came to pass, I didn’t want to give this testimony. I am a chore Catholic and I don’t believe anything prophesy. I didn’t want to give testimony, but because this one concerns me, I decided to testify. I think from now, I will begin to agree with his predictions,” the Senate Chief Whip said.

After he departed from Christ Embassy, the Senate Chief Whip was hosted by the Eze Igbo of Ikeja, Eze Uche Dimgba, the Eze Udo 1 of Ojodu in company of other Eze Igbo in charge of different parts of Lagos.

Kalu stressed that there is so much hatred among Nigerians. “From the Atlantic to the Sahara, I urge Nigerians to embrace peace and begin to build bridges of love for a better Nigeria,” he said.

Commenting on the forthcoming local government election in Abia State, the Senator admonished Governor Okezie Ikpeazu and the people of Abia State to ensure a free and fair election.

“I believe in constitutional democracy and I urge the governor to make sure that there is no rigging during the election. In my village, Igbere, we vote freely without caring who emerges winner. Nigeria should learn constitutional democracy from my village,” he said.

