News Top Stories

Kalu: I used revenue from cattle market to fight insecurity as governor

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji, UMUAHIA

Former governor of Abia State and Senate Chief Whip, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu, yesterday said he used revenue generated from the Lokpanta Cattle market in Umunneochi Local Government Area to fight insecurity during his tenure as  governor of the state.

 

The Abia North senator explained this during his mid-term ward-to-ward tour to the cattle market community that the area was supposed to get five per cent of the revenue generated from the market for its development. “I left office as your governor so many years ago. I fought insecurity as your chief security officer from what we raised from the cattle market.

 

The agreement we had while setting up the market was for the state to get 5 per cent and the local government area gets the other 5 per cent. “It was done with good intentions to drive development in your area. We didn’t establish the market to hurt anyone.

We brought the market so that money raised from it can be used to build schools, hospitals and water in your area. “I did it because I love    you people. People should stop playing politics with everything, including insecurity. Lives should be valued by all because it is only God that can give life,” he said.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

