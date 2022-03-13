News Top Stories

Kalu: I’m not part of conspiracies to undermine APC, frustrate convention

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi Abuja Comment(0)

Chief Whip of the 9th Senate, National Assembly, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, has debunked allegations that he was among leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC), working with the embattled Chairman of the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Mai Mala Buni, to undermine the March 26 national convention of the party.

 

A former Director-General of the Progressives Governors Forum (PGF), Dr. Salihu Lukman, had alleged that, “there are other party leaders, including Senator Uzor Kalu, who have actively supported His Excellency Mai Mala Buni, to undermine the decision to organise the National Convention of the party.”

 

Kalu dissociated himself from any group seeking to undermine the ruling party, describing Lukman’s accusation as an attempt to create the wrong impressions about certain personalities.

 

The former governor of Abia State, in a statement made available to Sunday Telegraph, said he had always supported the APC in good conscience and would continue to do so irrespective of who occupies the position of the national chairman. Kalu reiterated his loyalty and commitment to the ruling party and advised fellow party men to close ranks if the party must make progress.

 

“There has been no time I participated in any collaboration or collusion to ensure that attempts to organise the APC National Convention are blocked. “It will be recalled that on the December 15, 2021, I made an appeal to the party and the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee members to consider postponing the national convention earlier slated for February.

 

“I had warned that holding the convention in February without sorting out the minor disagreements that arose during the Congress would lead to implosion. I was worried that the creation of factions, which denied the party victory in so many states in the past elections may repeat itself. I therefore called for a peaceful resolution of the crisis before holding the Convention.

 

No peaceful and tactful leader would support a terrible scenario to reoccur. “It is important to note that I have always stood for and supported the party and Governor Mai Mala Buni, only happened to be the Chairman of the party. Aside serving as the Chairman of the party, Buni is my old family friend and I cannot deny him because he is facing challenges today.

 

We have been friends and family for the past 25 years. “It is imperative to state that Buni has done very well for the party. His sterling leadership quality is what helped stabilise our great party across the six geopolitical zones, with high profile defections in our favour.

 

“In this time of challenge and misunderstandings, I am calling on the party leaders and stakeholders to guard their utterances to avoid creating more disharmony.Even in a nuclear family, disagreements and quarrels exist. “The APC is a very big party with several caucuses .

 

We have the Governors, National Assembly, businessmen, youths and women among other caucuses. The directions and concerns of these caucuses should be taken into consideration at all times.

 

“Going forward, whether it is Governor Mai Mala Buni or Governor Abubakar Sani Bello, I would always give the party my maximum support and drive for stronger growth. There is always a danger with single story and I encourage Mr President to hear the two sides of the story, so that the party can win together,” he said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Top Stories

Nigeria now has over 40,000 confirmed Covid-19 cases

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has reported 555 new Covid-19 infections in 18 states to take the total number of confirmed cases in the country now to 40,532. The new Covid-19 infections include Lagos-156; Kano-65; Ogun-57; Plateau-54; Oyo-53; Benue-43 and FCT-30. Others are Ondo-18; Kaduna-16; Akwa Ibom and Gombe-13 each; Rivers-12; Ekiti-9; […]
News

COVID-19: NCDC reports 1,533 new recoveries, 1,143 fresh cases

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), on Saturday, reported 1,533 new COVID-19 recoveries across the country. The agency announced the new figure in its update for February 13, 2021, adding that 1,040 of the discharged patients are “community recoveries in Lagos state managed in line with guidelines”. Saturday’s figure represents a significant increase […]
News

COVID-19: Fans to return to stadiums as England’s lockdown ends next week

Posted on Author Reporter

  England’s second national lockdown will be lifted on December 2 when a revised three-tiered system of restrictions will allow shops, gyms and hairdressers to reopen across the country. The prime minister’s “stay at home” instruction to the country will end a week on Wednesday, following a month of tougher national instructions, reports Sky News. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica