Kalu laments kidnap of Anglican Bishop, Aderogba; Catholic priest, Kantoma

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has condemned in strong terms the abduction of Bishop Oluwaseun Aderogba of Jebba Diocese, Anglican Church of Nigeria and his wife.

Lamenting the abduction of Catholic Priest in charge of St. Anthony Parish, Angware community in Jos East Local Government Area of Plateau state, Kalu called on security agencies to put in their best in ensuring safe rescue of the victims.

The former governor, called on Nigerians to be vigilant, adding that the perpetrators of kidnapping, terrorism and other cruel acts will meet their waterloo in no distant time.

In a statement, Kalu prayed for the quick and safe release of the clergymen.

He said: “The abduction of Bishop Oluwaseun Aderogba of Jebba Diocese of the Anglican Church of Nigeria, his wife and Catholic Priest in charge of St. Anthony Parish in Angware community in Jos East LGA of Plateau State is devastating and worrisome.

“Security agencies must work assiduously in fishing out the culprits of the wicked act.

“The perpetrators of the evil and cruel act must be exposed.

“Enough of this ugly act.”

Kalu prayed for the quick release of the victims.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...