Kalu laments kidnap of Anglican Bishop, Aderogba; Catholic priest, Kantoma

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has condemned in strong terms the abduction of Bishop Oluwaseun Aderogba of Jebba Diocese, Anglican Church of Nigeria and his wife.

Lamenting the abduction of Catholic Priest in charge of St. Anthony Parish, Angware community in Jos East Local Government Area of Plateau state, Kalu called on security agencies to put in their best in ensuring safe rescue of the victims.

The former governor, called on Nigerians to be vigilant, adding that the perpetrators of kidnapping, terrorism and other cruel acts will meet their waterloo in no distant time.

In a statement, Kalu prayed for the quick and safe release of the clergymen.

He said: “The abduction of Bishop Oluwaseun Aderogba of Jebba Diocese of the Anglican Church of Nigeria, his wife and Catholic Priest in charge of St. Anthony Parish in Angware community in Jos East LGA of Plateau State is devastating and worrisome.

“Security agencies must work assiduously in fishing out the culprits of the wicked act.

“The perpetrators of the evil and cruel act must be exposed.

“Enough of this ugly act.”

Kalu prayed for the quick release of the victims.

 

News

Nigeria records 212 new COVID-19 infections

Posted on Author Reporter

  Nigeria’s total count of confirmed coronavirus cases crossed 61,000 on Friday with 212 new infections recorded across the country. The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed the new cases in seven states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in its update for October 16. Lagos topped the list of states with 85 new […]
News

Bayelsa harps on regular immunisation against infections

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

As the world celebrates this year’s immu n i z a t i on week to create awareness on the importance of being immunized, the Bayelsa State Government has called on Bayelsans to take immunization exercise seriously. This call was made by the state Commissioner of Health, Pabra Newton Igwelle on Friday in Yenagoa during […]
News

Sanwo-Olu tasks clerics on moral decadence

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday tasked religious leaders and parents to instil discipline and the right moral values in youths. Speaking during the 2021 Inter-Faith Parley organised by the Lagos State Ministry of Home Affairs on Victoria Island, Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by his deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, said the family remains the nucleus […]

