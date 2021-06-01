Kalu laments murder of ex-Presidential Adviser, Gulak

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has commiserated with the government and people of Adamawa State over the demise of the former Presidential Adviser on Political Matters to former President Goodluck Jonathan and a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Ahmed Gulak.

The politician was reported shot dead by unknown gunmen in Owerri, Imo State at the weekend.

Lamenting the gruesome murder of the former Presidential aide, Kalu condemned the perpetrators of the act, describing their action as totally unacceptable and evil.

The former governor while calling on security agencies to swing into action by deploying their capacities in intelligence gathering to fish out the sponsors of the ugly incident, cautioned against violence and social vices in the society for the sake of peace and unity.

Kalu, in a condolence message, extended his heartfelt condolences to family, friends and political associates of the late politician.

He said: “I was shocked and devastated when I heard the news of the gruesome murder of former Special Adviser to former President Goodluck Jonathan on political matters, Alhaji Ahmed Gulak.

“The evil act is totally unacceptable and highly condemnable.

“The sponsor(s) of the ugly act must face the wrath of the law.

“Appropriate security agencies must begin a full scale investigation into the murder of the politician.

“It is important for security agencies to work closely with local communities in fishing out criminals from the society.

“Evil and barbaric acts cannot be condoned in our communities.

“I am pained over the devilish act.”

Kalu prayed to Allah to forgive Gulak for his shortcomings and make Al-Jannah his final abode.

