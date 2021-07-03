News

Kalu lauds APC chieftain, Edozie Madu, at 51

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Former governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu, has described gubernatorial aspirant in the forthcoming Anambra State governorship election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Edozie Madu, as a progressive politician, seasoned administrator and philanthropist of repute. Extolling the virtues of Madu, Kalu stressed that the notable politician is a dependable ally and confidant, adding that the APC chieftain has continually sustained his pedigree in the political space.

Kalu, while congratulating the Madu on the occasion of his 51st birthday anniversary, called on the celebrant not to derail from his political ideology, which is anchored on credible and genuine leadership. In a goodwill message, Kalu prayed for longer life for the celebrant in the service of humanity.

He said, “on behalf of the good people of Abia North Senatorial district, I felicitate with APC chieftain, Hon. Edozie Madu, as he clocks 51. “Your contributions to nation building under various platforms are impressive, remarkable and commendable. As a progressive minded politician, your good works in your community and Anambra State in general, have been impactful in driving development. “You remain a shining light beyond Anambra State. On this occasion of your birthday, I join your family, friends and political associates in marking many years of selfless service to humanity.” Kalu, while wishing Madu a joyous birthday celebration, prayed to God to grant him many more fulfilling years ahead

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Benue: Police disagree with Ortom, army over herdsmen killings

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, MAKURDI

The Benue State police command yesterday disagreed with Governor Samuel Ortom and the Nigerian Army over the killing of seven people in Chembe community of Logo Local Government Area of the state at the weekend.   The attack and killings attracted the concern of troops of the joint military spike operation known as Operation Whirl […]
News Top Stories

Nigeria’s economy exits recession with 0.11% growth

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

NBS: Agriculture, mining, others are major drivers LCCI, APC, others excited over recovery After three consecutive declines on Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Nigeria’s economy exited recession with subdued 0.11 per cent growth (year-on-year in real terms) in the fourth quarter of 2020. The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), in the Nigerian Gross Domestic Product (GDP) […]
News

Military: We recovered N291m illegally refined diesel in January

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani,

The Nigerian military has said that troops conducting anti-crude oil theft and illegal oil bunkering operations, recovered a total of 9,856.1 barrels of stolen crude oil and 1,339,000 litres of illegally refined automative gas oil (AGO) between January 14 and 20. Also within the period under review, the military claimed that 500,000 litres of dial […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica