Kalu lauds APC chieftain, Edozie Madu, at 51

Former governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu, has described gubernatorial aspirant in the forthcoming Anambra State governorship election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Edozie Madu, as a progressive politician, seasoned administrator and philanthropist of repute. Extolling the virtues of Madu, Kalu stressed that the notable politician is a dependable ally and confidant, adding that the APC chieftain has continually sustained his pedigree in the political space.

Kalu, while congratulating the Madu on the occasion of his 51st birthday anniversary, called on the celebrant not to derail from his political ideology, which is anchored on credible and genuine leadership. In a goodwill message, Kalu prayed for longer life for the celebrant in the service of humanity.

He said, “on behalf of the good people of Abia North Senatorial district, I felicitate with APC chieftain, Hon. Edozie Madu, as he clocks 51. “Your contributions to nation building under various platforms are impressive, remarkable and commendable. As a progressive minded politician, your good works in your community and Anambra State in general, have been impactful in driving development. “You remain a shining light beyond Anambra State. On this occasion of your birthday, I join your family, friends and political associates in marking many years of selfless service to humanity.” Kalu, while wishing Madu a joyous birthday celebration, prayed to God to grant him many more fulfilling years ahead

