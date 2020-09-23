News

Kalu lauds Buhari, Fashola, Lawan, Abia leaders for N12bn Ohafia – Arochukwu road 

Chief Whip of the Senate and Senator representing Abia North Senatorial zone,  Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for approving the construction of the section two of the Ohafia to Arochukwu road in Abia North Senatorial district of Abia State.
The Federal Executive Council (FEC) had on Wednesday approved N12 billion for the construction of the road.
In a statement personally signed by the Abia North senator and made available to newsmen, Kalu expressed sincere appreciation to President Buhari for what he referred to as a great favour to the people of Abia North.
He said getting the road approved has increased his fulfillment as a representative of the people adding that it would breath life into the economy and livelihood of Ohafia and Arochukwu.
He commended the Minister of Works and Housing,  Babatunde Fashola; President of the Senate,  Senator Ahmad Lawan; Speaker House of Representatives,  Femi Gbajabiamila; Acting Permanent Secretary of Ministry of Works, Engr AbubakarAliyu; Chairman Senate Committee on Works, Senator Adamu Aliero;  Managing Director Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) Mr Uche Orji and Permanent Secretary of Ministry of Interior,  Barr. Georgina Ehuriah for their relentless efforts and for working hand in hand with him to capture the road in the appropriation process.
He also expressed appreciation to the Abia All Progressives Congress (APC), stating that the stakeholders worked as a team and their team work has given them victory.
In no order of hierarchy,  Kalu specifically thanked Deputy Chief Whip of the House of Representatives and member representing Isuikwuato /Umunneochi Federal Constituency,  Rt Hon. Nkeiru Onyejiocha; Minister of State for Mines and Steel,  Dr Uche Ogah; Member representing Arochukwu /Ohafia Federal Constituency,  Rt Hon. Uko Nkole; Member representing Bende Federal Constituency and spokesman of the House of Representatives,  Hon. Benjamin Kalu for their commitment and assistance in facilitating the road approval
He said: “I, on behalf of the good  people of Abia  North Senatorial zone and Abia State, I do express sincere appreciation to President Muhammadu Buhari, for this great favour to the people of Abia North. I am deeply excited because the completion of the road would improve the quality of life of our constituents,  by easing the stress they currently face commuting the road especially Arochukwu road.”
The Chief Whip believes that the road, being a strong economic artery of his Senatorial zone, would improve the hardship facing the commuting public when completed.

