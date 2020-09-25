Kalu lauds Buhari, Fashola over N12bn Ohafia/Arochukwu road project

Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, has applauded the Federal Government for approving the construction of the second section of the Ohafia/ Arochukwu road in Abia North Senatorial district of Abia State. The Federal Executive Council (FEC) had, on Wednesday approved N12 billion for the construction of the road project.

Kalu, who represents Abia North Senatorial District, expressed sincere appreciation to President Muhammadu Buhari for doing what he referred to as a great favour to the people of Abia North. In a statement he personally signed, Kalu said the approval of the road project has given him a sense of fulfillment as a representative of the people, adding that it would breathe life into the economy and livelihood of Ohafia and Arochukwu. He commended the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola; President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan ; Speaker House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila ; Acting Permanent Secretary of Ministry of Works , Engr Abubakar Aliyu; Chairman, Senate Committee on Works, Senator Adamu Aliero;anaging Director Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) Mr Uche Orji; Permanent Secretary of Ministry of Interior, Barr. Georgina Ehuriah for their relentless efforts and for working hand in hand with him to capture the road in the appropriation process.

He also expressed appreciation to the Abia State Chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC), stating that the stakeholders worked as a team to ensure the road project became a reality. Kalu also expressed appreciation to the Deputy Chief Whip of the House of Representatives and member representing Isuikwuato / Umunneochi Federal Constituency, Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha ; Minister of State for and Steel, Dr Uche Ogah; Member representing Arochukwu /Ohafia Federal Constituency, Rt Hon. Uko Nkole ; Member representing Bende Federal Constituency and spokesman of the House of Representatives, Hon . Benjamin Kalu, for their commitment and assistance in facilitating the approval for the road project.

“I am deeply excited because the completion of the road would improve the quality of lives of our constituents, by easing the stress they currently face commuting the road especially the Arochukwu road,” he said. Kalu said that the road, being a strong economic artery, would on completion, resolve the hardship facing the commuting public in Abia North Senatorial Zone.

Like this: Like Loading...