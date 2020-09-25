News

Kalu lauds Buhari, Fashola over N12bn Ohafia/Arochukwu road project

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, has applauded the Federal Government for approving the construction of the second section of the Ohafia/ Arochukwu road in Abia North Senatorial district of Abia State. The Federal Executive Council (FEC) had, on Wednesday approved N12 billion for the construction of the road project.

Kalu, who represents Abia North Senatorial District, expressed sincere appreciation to President Muhammadu Buhari for doing what he referred to as a great favour to the people of Abia North. In a statement he personally signed, Kalu said the approval of the road project has given him a sense of fulfillment as a representative of the people, adding that it would breathe life into the economy and livelihood of Ohafia and Arochukwu. He commended the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola; President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan ; Speaker House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila ; Acting Permanent Secretary of Ministry of Works , Engr Abubakar Aliyu; Chairman, Senate Committee on Works, Senator Adamu Aliero;anaging Director Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) Mr Uche Orji; Permanent Secretary of Ministry of Interior, Barr. Georgina Ehuriah for their relentless efforts and for working hand in hand with him to capture the road in the appropriation process.

He also expressed appreciation to the Abia State Chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC), stating that the stakeholders worked as a team to ensure the road project became a reality. Kalu also expressed appreciation to the Deputy Chief Whip of the House of Representatives and member representing Isuikwuato / Umunneochi Federal Constituency, Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha ; Minister of State for and Steel, Dr Uche Ogah; Member representing Arochukwu /Ohafia Federal Constituency, Rt Hon. Uko Nkole ; Member representing Bende Federal Constituency and spokesman of the House of Representatives, Hon . Benjamin Kalu, for their commitment and assistance in facilitating the approval for the road project.

“I am deeply excited because the completion of the road would improve the quality of lives of our constituents, by easing the stress they currently face commuting the road especially the Arochukwu road,” he said. Kalu said that the road, being a strong economic artery, would on completion, resolve the hardship facing the commuting public in Abia North Senatorial Zone.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Bodybuilding: Dr. Karli advocates exercises with nutrition

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

A renowned physiatrist in Vali, Colorado, Dr. David Karli, has advised bodybuilders to complement their workout exercises with good nutrition. According to Dr. Karli, the diet plan that centres around bodybuilding can be limited to healthy whole foods but meal plans are very regimented.   “The more you work out to cut down the fat, […]
News

Hushpuppi: APC plotting to clampdown on political opponents –PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze ABUJA

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said the allegation by the All Progressives Congress (APC) against prominent opposition members concerning the alleged fraudster, Raymond Abbas (also know as Hushpuppi) was plot by the APC-led Federal Government to clampdown on perceived opponents ahead of the 2023 general election.   APC Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, had […]
News

COVID-19: Anambra agency suffers 60% loss in revenue

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Anambra Signage and Advertisement Agency (ANSAA) says that it is likely to fall short of its revenue projection for 2020 by 60 per cent due to the negative impact of COVID-19 pandemic on its activities. The Managing Director of the agency, Chief Jude Emecheta, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) yesterday in Awka […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: