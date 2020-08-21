News

Kalu lauds Buhari over Umuahia Diagnostic Centre

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji uzor Kalu has expressed gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari and the management of Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) for locating an ultra-modern Diagnostic Centre at the Federal Medical Centre, Umuahia. In a statement he personally signed, Kalu described the project as a needed infrastructure provided at the right time. He said by citing the ultra-modern Diagnostic Centre at the Federal Medical Centre in Umuahia, President Buhari had demonstrated that infrastructural development was a key concern of his government as it would have an impact on improving social welfare in the state.

Kalu said: “How can we have faith in staying healthy when we don’t have enough health facilities for our people ?Our health care system has suffered depreciation and deterioration over the years, affecting standard of living, and leading to loss of lives. “We, therefore, applaud and appreciate Your Excellency for this visionary project and for choosing Abia as a pilot state.

It is our earnest expectation that the era of medical tourism for our people in the South-East shall soon be viewed from the rearview mirror of history in this Presidency of President Mohammed Buhari with milestone projects like this.”

The Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority in partnership with the Federal Medical Centre, Umuahia, undertook the conceptualisation, development and establishment of the modern medical diagnostic centre, the NSIAUmuahia Diagnostic Centre. The NSIA committed $5.5million in capital towards the establishment and operation of the centre located on the premises of the FMC, Umuahia, Abia State.’ The centre is designed to serve the South East and South South regions of the country.

Our Reporters

