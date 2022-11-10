Kalu leads Nigeria’s delegation to APU in Zimbabwe

The Chief Whip of the Nigerian Senate, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu, has led a delegation of parliamentarians from the National Assembly to the 78th Session of the Executive Committee and 44th Conference of the African Parliamentary Union (APU) holding at Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe. Kalu, a former governor of Abia State, was received on arrival by the Nigerian Ambassador to the Republic of Zimbabwe, His Excellency Zachariah Ifu; Vice-president of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Dr. C.D.G.N Chiwenga; Minister of Health and Child Care; Right Hon. Mohamed Ali Houmed, as well as, Sen. Abdullahi Barkiya, President of the African Parliamentary Union.

The conference, which is holding from November 5 – 10, will discuss two main topics: Parliament’s Contribution to Countering Terrorism and Violent Extremism: How to Mitigate the Effects of this Scourge through Good Democratic Governance.

The delegates will also discuss the Economic and Social Repercussions of Terrorism on Populations: How to Increase the Resilience of Countries. While the first topic will be handled by the Committee on Political Affairs, the latter will be handled by the Committee on Economic Affairs and Sustainable Development of the continental parliament. The representative of the United Nations Office on Counterterrorism will make a presentation on the Mechanisms of Coordinating Parliamentary Action on Counterterrorism in order to achieve effective results.

