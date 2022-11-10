News

Kalu leads Nigeria’s delegation to APU in Zimbabwe

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Chief Whip of the Nigerian Senate, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu, has led a delegation of parliamentarians from the National Assembly to the 78th Session of the Executive Committee and 44th Conference of the African Parliamentary Union (APU) holding at Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe. Kalu, a former governor of Abia State, was received on arrival by the Nigerian Ambassador to the Republic of Zimbabwe, His Excellency Zachariah Ifu; Vice-president of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Dr. C.D.G.N Chiwenga; Minister of Health and Child Care; Right Hon. Mohamed Ali Houmed, as well as, Sen. Abdullahi Barkiya, President of the African Parliamentary Union.

The conference, which is holding from November 5 – 10, will discuss two main topics: Parliament’s Contribution to Countering Terrorism and Violent Extremism: How to Mitigate the Effects of this Scourge through Good Democratic Governance.

The delegates will also discuss the Economic and Social Repercussions of Terrorism on Populations: How to Increase the Resilience of Countries. While the first topic will be handled by the Committee on Political Affairs, the latter will be handled by the Committee on Economic Affairs and Sustainable Development of the continental parliament. The representative of the United Nations Office on Counterterrorism will make a presentation on the Mechanisms of Coordinating Parliamentary Action on Counterterrorism in order to achieve effective results.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

A’Ibom NUJ boycotts Fani-Kayode’s press conference

Posted on Author Reporter

  The state chapter of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Akwa Ibom state has directed its members to boycott a press conference planned for Femi Fani-Kayode, a former Minister of Aviation. In a statement on Friday, the chapter asked journalists not to attend any activity organised by the former minister. Fani-Kayode announced his arrival in […]
News

COVID-19: UN pledges support to Enugu, says $73m spent so far in Nigeria

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma

The United Nations (UN) at the weekend announced that it has so far mobilised a total of $73 million in support of Nigeria’s efforts in combating COVID-19 pandemic. The UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Mr. Edward Kallon, made this known to journalists after a meeting with officials of Enugu State Ministry of Health […]
News Top Stories

Protect your people by arming Amotekun–Obi tells Akeredolu

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi, has thrown his weight behind Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State on his quest to arm Amotekun Corps in order to effectively secure the lives and property of his people. According to Obi, Akeredolu must continue to take every necessary step to protect his […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica