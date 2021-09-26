News

Kalu, Makinde felicitate with Ladoja @ 77

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has described former Governor of Oyo State, Senator Rashidi Ladoja as a consummate politician and patriotic statesman. Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State said the Ibadan High Chief is example in political and leadership development.

 

Extolling the virtues of the shipping magnate turned politician, Kalu acknowledged the contributions of the former Governor to the social, economic and political development of Oyo state and Nigeria in general.

 

The Senate Chief Whip, urged politicians to embrace the exemplary leadership qualities of Ladoja, adding that the former Governor is a well respected figure in the business and political circles.

 

He said: “As the former Governor of Oyo state, Senator Rashidi Ladoja clocks 77, I join his family, political and business associates in celebrating the robust accomplishments of the celebrant in all facets of life. “The celebrator is a successful businessman, astute politician and selfless statesman.

 

“He has played invaluable roles in nation building in various capacities. “The former Governor has over the years sustained his pedigree by embracing democratic virtues in his political pursuits. “Ladoja remains a pillar of support and rallying point for his contemporaries and the younger generation.”

 

Governor Seyi Makinde in his message described Ladoja as an example in traditional and political leadership. The governor, who stated this in a congratulatory message to the Osi Olubadan, whom he described as his father, said Senator Ladoja’s contributions to the progress and development of Oyo State and the country are immeasurable and exemplary.

 

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, quoted Makinde as adding that Ladoja is worthy of celebration for the different roles he has played in different spheres as an achiever in business, a worthy model in politics and a committed community leader.

 

He said: “Our father, the Osi Olubadan of Ibadanland, Senator Rashidi Ladoja, I rejoice with you as you add another year today. “Your life of service, your people-oriented leadership and your immense contributions to the progress and development of Oyo State are exemplary.”

