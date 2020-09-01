Kalu meets IBB, Abdulsalami, Emir in Minna

Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, yesterday visited former Military President, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida and ex-Head of State, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar, in Minna, State.

The visit was against the backdrop of the recovery of former leaders from illness. Kalu described Niger State as his second home. The former governor, who arrived Minna, the Niger State capital, at 1:21p.m., in company of few of his friends and associates, drove straight to the hilltop mansion of General Babangida where he met with the former Military President behind closed doors for over two hours.

The Senate Chief Whip later stopped over at General Abdulsalami’s residence where he also met with the former Military Head of State behind closed doors.

Kalu and his entourage later proceeded to the palace of the Emir of Minna, Alhaji Farouq Bahago, where he told the Emir he was on a private visit to Minna, adding that “I decided to stop over here sir, to pay my homage.”

He left Minna at 5:15p.m. Meanwhile, Kalu has blamed the unending security challenges in the country on sabotage. While commending President Muhammadu Buhari’s effort in combating the menace, he said insecurity is the greatest challenge faced by the country in recent times.

Speaking on the Senate’s position on the Service Chiefs, he said: “The issue will be addressed by the Senate themselves. I am here for a visit as a private citizen and not as a Senate Chief Whip.

“The President himself is not happy with the security challenges in the country and no leader will be happy with it. I see a lot of sabotage in the issue of security in this country, and we will address the issue of sabotage.

“I can assure Nigerians that Mr. President is on top of the situation and I am also sure Mr. President is very angry. But the issue will be addressed accordingly.”

While responding to questions on his ambition for 2023, Kalu said: “For now, I am a senator of the Federal Republic, and if given another opportunity I will love to come back to serve. However, notwithstanding, if given the opportunity to serve at the highest level in the country, I will not hesitate.”

He further disclosed that the issue of zoning is a party issue and not a national or constitutional issue. “Political parties have the rights to say where their candidates for elections should come from, but in the All Progressives Congress (APC) we have no issue of zoning.

Anybody can contest for elections. As long as it’s not in the constitution of APC, the President is an open basket where anybody can vie for.”

