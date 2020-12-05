Kalu, minister inspect projects in Abia North, promise speedy completion

The Minister of Power, Engr Saleh Maman, has promised to ensure speedy completion of power projects scattered across Abia North Senatorial District. The minister said yesterday during an inspection and assessment tour of the projects in company of the Senate Chief Whip and Senator representing Abia North Senatorial District, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu, that he would ensure that from 2021 budgetary provision for the projects are utilized for their completion.

The power projects as contained in a letter to the minister by the Abia North Senator, include Umuahia-Ohafia 132Kv single circuit transmission line, Umuahia-Mbalano 132Kv single circuit transmission line and Ohafia-Arochukwu 132kv transmission line. Others are 2×30/40 MVA, 132/33KV substation at Mbalano, and similar substations at Ohafia and Arochukwu. Earlier, Kalu had in a letter of October 20, 2020 drawn the minister’s attention to the power projects in his constituency abandoned for years and appealed for urgent intervention.

The letter reads in part: “My dear Honourable Minister, I wish to bring to your immediate attention the current state of electricity infrastructure in my state (Abia State) and my Senatorial district (Abia North) in particular.

“As I understand it, there are six major transmission projects cited my senatorial district of Abia North since 2001 which most unfortunately have not been completed almost 20 years later in spite of their importance to the greater electricity architecture of the State and nation. “The reasons and circumstances for which they were cited are still outstanding.

The projects though awarded in 2001, are still in various stages of completion even as most are in advanced completion stages with extraordinarily little left for their full realisation.

“It will be very much appreciated if the Honorable Minister will use his good offices to ensure the completion of these projects with reasonable time limits and hence avoid possible vandalism on the projects which appears increasingly likely. Furthermore, this will be a most impactful and prolific legacy project for the government of Mr President HE Muhammadu Buhari GCFR. “

