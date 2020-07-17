News

Kalu mourns Arotile, says young pilot's death a national loss

Former Abia State Governor and Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Kalu has described the passing on of Nigeria’s first female combat helicopter pilot, Flying Officer Tolulope Arotile as a national loss. Lamenting the passing of the flying officer, Kalu stressed that the late pilot died in her prime while serving the nation. In a press release from the office of the Senate Chief Whip, Kalu commiserated with the Nigerian Air Force, the womenfolk and Nigerians at large over the sad loss, while praying that God would grant the late pilot eternal rest. He said: ” The demise of Flying Officer Tolulope Arotile, Nigeria’s first female combat helicopter pilot is a huge loss to Nigeria.

“The late pilot was a dedicated Nigerian, who will be remembered for her professional skills and contributions to the Nigerian Air Force. “It is painful that she died in her prime. “I extend my heartfelt condolences to the Arotile family and the Nigerian Air Force.”

