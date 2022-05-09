Kalu mourns Arthur Nzeribe

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu, has described the demise of elder statesman and philanthropist, Senator ArthurNzeribeasahugeloss to the country.

Kalu, who acknowledged the patriotic contributions of the late Nzeribe to nation building through various platforms, stressed that the late politician was bold, courageous and selfless in fightingforthecauseof thepeople.

The former governor pointed out that the deceased was an accomplished business enigma, consummate politician and philanthropist of repute, who carved a niche forhimself invariousendeavours. In a condolence message, Kalu joined family, friends and associates in mourning the passing of the elder statesman.

He said: “I commiserate with the government and people of Imo State over the demise of Second Republic politician, Senator Arthur Nzeribe. “I equally convey my sincere condolences to the Nzeribefamilyoverthepainfulloss. The deceased was a man of many parts, who stood out among his contemporaries be it in business, politics and philanthropy.

“His contributions to social, economic and political development are enormous, remarkable and commendable. “The late Senator uplifted many people in the society through his business empire, political dynasty and Arthur Nzeribe Foundation.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...