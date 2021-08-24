Kalu mourns death of Aguiyi-Ironsi, Okpara’s wives

Former Governor of Abia state and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has commiserated with the family of Nigeria’s first military Head of State, Major General Johnson Aguiyi-Ironsi over the demise of Chief (Mrs) Veronica Aguiyi-Ironsi.

Describing the demise of Chief (Mrs) Veronica Aguiyi- Ironsi as a huge loss to the nation, Kalu urged members of the Aguiyi-Ironsi family to sustain the good deeds of their late matriarch. Kalu in a condolence message, prayed for the repose of the soul of Chief (Mrs) Veronica Aguiyi-Ironsi, adding that the deceased was selfless and patriotic.

He said: “I sympathize with the family of late Major General Johnson Aguiyi-Ironsi on the demise of Chief (Mrs) Veronica Aguiyi-Ironsi. The deceased was forthright, kind, urbane and selfless.

She was a role model to the womenfolk. The late Chief (Mrs) Veronica Aguiyi-Ironsi will be remembered for her good deeds. Her life was remarkable and purposeful.”

Meanwhile, Kalu has also commiserated with the family of first Republic Premier of defunct Eastern Nigeria, the late Chief (Dr.) Micheal Okpara over the demise of their matriarch, Chief (Mrs) Adanma Okpara.

Describing the deceased as a woman of virtue, Kalu stressed that the late Chief (Mrs) Okpara was a pillar of support and source of inspiration for the womenfolk. In a condolence message, Kalu admonished the deceased’s family to sustain the worthy legacies of the late Chief (Mrs) Adanma Okpara.

He said, “I condole with the family of first Republic Premier of defunct Eastern Nigeria, the late Chief (Dr.) Micheal Okpara over the demise of Chief (Mrs) Adanma Okpara. “She was selfless, patriotic and easy-going.

“The deceased played key roles in advancing the cause of the people at all levels. “The late Chief (Mrs) Adanma Okpara lived a purposeful life committed to the service of mankind.”

