News Top Stories

Kalu mourns death of Aguiyi-Ironsi, Okpara’s wives

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Former Governor of Abia state and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has commiserated with the family of Nigeria’s first military Head of State, Major General Johnson Aguiyi-Ironsi over the demise of Chief (Mrs) Veronica Aguiyi-Ironsi.

 

Describing the demise of Chief (Mrs) Veronica Aguiyi- Ironsi as a huge loss to the nation, Kalu urged members of the Aguiyi-Ironsi family to sustain the good deeds of their late matriarch. Kalu in a condolence message, prayed for the repose of the soul of Chief (Mrs) Veronica Aguiyi-Ironsi, adding that the deceased was selfless and patriotic.

 

He said: “I sympathize with the family of late Major General Johnson Aguiyi-Ironsi on the demise of Chief (Mrs) Veronica Aguiyi-Ironsi. The deceased was forthright, kind, urbane and selfless.

 

She was a role model to the womenfolk. The late Chief (Mrs) Veronica Aguiyi-Ironsi will be remembered for her good deeds. Her life was remarkable and purposeful.”

 

Meanwhile, Kalu has also commiserated with the family of first Republic Premier of defunct Eastern Nigeria, the late Chief (Dr.) Micheal Okpara over the demise of their matriarch, Chief (Mrs) Adanma Okpara.

 

Describing the deceased as a woman of virtue, Kalu stressed that the late Chief (Mrs) Okpara was a pillar of support and source of inspiration for the womenfolk. In a condolence message, Kalu admonished the deceased’s family to sustain the worthy legacies of the late Chief (Mrs) Adanma Okpara.

 

He said, “I condole with the family of first Republic Premier of defunct Eastern Nigeria, the late Chief (Dr.) Micheal Okpara over the demise of Chief (Mrs) Adanma Okpara. “She was selfless, patriotic and easy-going.

 

“The deceased played key roles in advancing the cause of the people at all levels. “The late Chief (Mrs) Adanma Okpara lived a purposeful life committed to the service of mankind.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

PDP Reps call for immediate release of Yakassai by DSS

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) caucus in the House of Representatives has called for the immediate release of Mr. Tanko Salihi Yakassai, a former aide to Umar Ganduje, governor of Kano State by agents of the Department of State Services (DSS) few days ago.   In a statement signed by the caucus leader, Rep. Kingsley […]
News

Trump secures pre-election victory as Senate confirms Amy Coney Barrett to US Supreme Court

Posted on Author Reporter

  The US Senate has confirmed Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court in a victory for President Donald Trump a week before the general election. Trump’s fellow Republicans voted 52-48 to approve the judge, overcoming the unified opposition of Democrats. The 48-year-old took the oath of office at the White House alongside President […]
News

Physically-challenged protest Makinde’s inadequate appointments in Oyo

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan

There was heavy gridlock through many streets of Ibadan, particularly Agodi  Government Secretariat axis of the metropolis when scores of physically- challenged persons across the 33 local government areas of Oyo State protested against the government. They were demanding more slots in the non-teaching arm of the Oyo State Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM) in the ongoing recruitment […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica