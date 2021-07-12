News Top Stories

Kalu mourns death of Sound Sultan

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu, yesterday, expressed sadness over the passing of popular Nigerian singer and songwriter, Olanrewaju Fasasi (aka Sound Sultan).

 

Describing the talented rapper and comedian as a one of the best in the Nigerian entertainment industry, Kalu urged the Nigerian youth to use their talents and skills to add value to the society as Fasasi did.

Fasasi,44, reportedly died in a United States hospital yesterday, according to a statement issued by his family.

The former Governor, who is also a stakeholder in the entertainment industry under the platform of Orji Uzor Kalu (OUK) Entertainment Incorporated, stressed that the entertainment industry if properly harnessed, will create employment and wealth for the teeming Nigerian populace.

 

The Senate Chief Whip, extolled the virtues of the deceased, adding that the late artist gave his best to the entertainment industry beyond the shores of Nigeria. In a condolence message,

 

Kalu said: “I join stakeholders in the entertainment industry in mourning the demise of renowned rapper and sound artist, Olanrewaju Fasasi (Sound Sultan). “The deceased was a talented song writer, recording artist, rapper, comedian and actor. He was blessed with various skills.

“The deceased carved a niche for himself in the music industry as a talented  artist.

His demise is a huge loss to the entertainment industry and Nigeria in general.” Kalu prayed for the repose of the soul of Fasasi

