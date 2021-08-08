News

Kalu mourns demise of business mogul, Idahosa Okunbo

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has described the demise of business mogul and Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Captain Idahosa Okunbo as a painful loss to mankind.

Acknowledging the contributions of the late philanthropist to the social, economic and political development of the country, Kalu stressed that the good deeds of the deceased will continue to speak for him.

The former governor, while advising the family of the deceased to uphold the legacies of Okunbo, prayed for strength and peace for the deceased’s family in this sorrowful period.

In a condolence message, the Senate Chief Whip, noted that the late Okunbo was successful in all facets of life.

He said: “On behalf of the people of Abia North Senatorial district,  I commiserate with the government and people of Edo State over the passing of prominent businessman, Captain Idahosa Okunbo.

“The deceased was an astute businessman, consummate politician and philanthropist of repute.

“He contributed to nation building and humanity through various platforms and initiatives.

“The late chieftain of APC was a detrabilized and selflessness Nigerian, whose memories will linger forever in the minds of his family, friends and associates.

“He will be greatly missed.”

Kalu prayed to God to grant the late businessman eternal rest.

The former governor also conveyed his condolences to the new Olu of Warri, Oba Tsola Emiko, who is married to the late Okunbo’s daughter, Ivie.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Democratic Convention closing night draws event’s biggest TV audience

Posted on Author Reporter

…as Biden, allies raise $70m The closing night of the virtual Democratic National Convention attracted roughly 24.6 million primetime television viewers, the largest audience of the week, according to data from the Nielsen ratings agency. The number covers viewership across 10 broadcast and cable networks from 10 p.m. to 11:15 p.m. Eastern time. It does […]
News Top Stories

NLC to FG: Workers’ salary cut amounts to ‘mass murder’

Posted on Author Isa Abdulwahab and Regina Otokpa

It’s harmonisation, not slash, says FG The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has said the proposed slash in workers’ salary by the Federal Government should be regarded as a plan to embark on mass murder of workers in the country. The NLC, in a statement titled, “We have no more blood to bleed,” yesterday in Abuja, […]
News Top Stories

APC: Consensus’ll abridge political space, cause imposition, says Ebri

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Abuja

The recent consensus arrangements of the Caretaker/ Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is still receiving criticisms, as a former governor of Cross River State and Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Clement Ebri has faulted it, stating that it will abridge the political space, just as it would cause […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica