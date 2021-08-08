Kalu mourns demise of business mogul, Idahosa Okunbo

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has described the demise of business mogul and Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Captain Idahosa Okunbo as a painful loss to mankind.

Acknowledging the contributions of the late philanthropist to the social, economic and political development of the country, Kalu stressed that the good deeds of the deceased will continue to speak for him.

The former governor, while advising the family of the deceased to uphold the legacies of Okunbo, prayed for strength and peace for the deceased’s family in this sorrowful period.

In a condolence message, the Senate Chief Whip, noted that the late Okunbo was successful in all facets of life.

He said: “On behalf of the people of Abia North Senatorial district, I commiserate with the government and people of Edo State over the passing of prominent businessman, Captain Idahosa Okunbo.

“The deceased was an astute businessman, consummate politician and philanthropist of repute.

“He contributed to nation building and humanity through various platforms and initiatives.

“The late chieftain of APC was a detrabilized and selflessness Nigerian, whose memories will linger forever in the minds of his family, friends and associates.

“He will be greatly missed.”

Kalu prayed to God to grant the late businessman eternal rest.

The former governor also conveyed his condolences to the new Olu of Warri, Oba Tsola Emiko, who is married to the late Okunbo’s daughter, Ivie.

Like this: Like Loading...