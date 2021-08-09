News

Kalu mourns demise of businessman, Idahosa Okunbo

Posted on Author Kafayat Olalekan and Eniola Adepoju Comment(0)

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu, has described the demise of business mogul and Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Captain Idahosa Okunbo as a painful loss to mankind.

 

While acknowledging the contributions of the late philanthropist to the social, economic and political development of the country, Kalu stressed that the good deeds of the deceased will continue to speak for him.

 

The former governor, while advising the family of the deceased to uphold the legacies of Okunbo, prayed for strength and peace for the deceased’s family in this sorrowful period.

 

In a condolence message, the Senate Chief Whip, noted that the late Okunbo was successful in all facets of life.

 

He said: “On behalf of the people of Abia North Senatorial district, I commiserate with the government and people of Edo State over the passing of prominent businessman, Captain Idahosa Okunbo.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Edo decides 2020: PDP wins in Igueben, APC in Etsako East

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate for Saturday’s governorship election in Edo State, Godwin Osagie, have taken Igueben Local Government Area. The result was announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission in the early hours of Sunday in Benin. The result showed that the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidate, Osagie […]
News

COVID-19: NGF, NCDC sign MoU on N3.7bn W’Bank assisted fund

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

The Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) and the Nigerian Centre for Diseases Control (NCDC) has signed N3.7 billion Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the World Bank COVID-19 response support to states and Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). The MoU was jointly signed by the Chairman of the NGF, Dr Kayode Fayemi and Director General of […]
News

Senate to debate PIB October 20

Posted on Author Chukwu David

The Senate will on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, debate the Petroleum Industry Bill(PIB) forwarded by President Muhammadu Buhari to the National Assembly last week. The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, disclosed this yesterday, shortly before the chamber adjourned plenary. According to Lawan, early debate on the bill is expected to avert any delay in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica