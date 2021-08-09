Kalu mourns demise of businessman, Idahosa Okunbo

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu, has described the demise of business mogul and Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Captain Idahosa Okunbo as a painful loss to mankind.

While acknowledging the contributions of the late philanthropist to the social, economic and political development of the country, Kalu stressed that the good deeds of the deceased will continue to speak for him.

The former governor, while advising the family of the deceased to uphold the legacies of Okunbo, prayed for strength and peace for the deceased’s family in this sorrowful period.

In a condolence message, the Senate Chief Whip, noted that the late Okunbo was successful in all facets of life.

He said: “On behalf of the people of Abia North Senatorial district, I commiserate with the government and people of Edo State over the passing of prominent businessman, Captain Idahosa Okunbo.

Like this: Like Loading...