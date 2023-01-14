News

Kalu mourns demise of Emole

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu, has condoled with the Emole family over the demise of their matriarch and wife of the late former Minister of Finance in the old Eastern Region of Nigeria, Chief Echeme Emole, Mrs. Nneji Nwannediya Emole.

Extolling the virtues of the deceased, Kalu stressed that she was a woman of substance, who dedicated her life to the service of God and humanity. While admonishing the children and loved ones of the deceased to uphold the good deeds of their late matriarch, the former governor noted that Emole was an epitome of peace.

In a condolence message, Kalu urged the family to take solace in the fact that their late matriarch lived a purposeful life while leaving behind worthy legacies. He said, ” On behalf of my family and the people of Abia North Senatorial district, I commiserate with the Emole family over the demise of their matriarch, Mrs Nneji Nwannediya Emole. “The deceased was a woman of virtue, who committed her resources to the empowerment of people in her community and beyond. “She dedicated her life to the service of God and mankind. “Her position in the Presbyterian Church of Nigeria is a testament to the noble role she played in the advancing the cause of the Church and congregation. “The late Mrs Emole will be sorely missed not only by her family members but anyone who came in contact with her during her lifetime”. Kalu prayed for eternal rest for Emole.

 

