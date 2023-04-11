News

Kalu Mourns Demise Of Ex-Governor Of Anambra, Mbadinuju

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr Orji Kalu has commiserated with the government and people of Anambra State over the passing of former Governor of Anambra State, Dr Chinwoke Mbadinuju.

Acknowledging the contributions of the late former Governor to the growth and development of the state, Kalu stressed that the deceased was humble, forthright, and selfless in his lifetime.

In a condolence message, Kalu joined family, friends, and political associates in mourning the demise of the late statesman.

He said, “I received with sadness the news of the demise of former Governor of Anambra state, Dr Chinwoke Mbadinuju.

“The deceased played noble roles in advancing the cause of the people through various platforms.

“He was easy-going, compassionate, and patriotic in his endeavours. His good deeds are worthy of emulation.

“The late statesman will be sorely missed for his worthy legacies”.

Kalu prayed to God to grant the departed soul eternal rest.

