News

Kalu mourns demise of First Republic Aviation minister, Mbazulike Amaechi

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu, has expressed sadness over the passing of First Republic Minister of Aviation, Chief Mbazulike Amaechi. According to Kalu, the late Amaechi was a nationalist and patriotic elder statesman who was committed to democratic virtues and good governance. The former governor noted that the late politician lived a purposeful life in the service of humanity, adding that the leadership qualities of the late minister were extraordinary and worthy of emulation.

In a condolence message, Kalu commiserated with the government and people of Anambra State over the demise of the late politician, saying: “I received with pain the news of the demise of First Republic Minister of Aviation, Chief Mbazulike Amaechi. “The deceased was well respected for his ideology, which was anchored on genuine and credible leadership. “He left behind good legacies for leaders to emulate. The late politician will be remembered for his noble contributions to humanity.” Kalu prayed to God to grant the late minister eternal rest.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

EFCC Releases Bukola Saraki

Posted on Author Reporter

  The former President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki has been granted bail by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). He was released after he spent the better part of Saturday answering questions about what a source told TVC News was about his unexplained wealth including houses in Lagos, London and Dubai. It would […]
News

NBS debunks death rumour of SGF

Posted on Author Reporter

Abdulwahab Isa, Abuja   The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has debunked online news report announcing the purported death of the Statistician General of the Federation, Dr. Simon Harry. The agency’s Director, Communications and Public Relations Department, Ichedi Sunday Joel, in a statement Monday, said the rumoured death published by an online medium was their […]
News

Corruption: Secondus threatens to sue Buhari media group

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Abuja

The suspended National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Prince Uche Secondus has asked the Buhari Media Organisation (BMO) to withdraw its statement linking him with corrupt practices.   Secondus in a statement by his senior assistant on media, Ike Abonyi, disputed the claim by the Buhari media linking him with the $1.6 billion […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica