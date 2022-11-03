Kalu mourns demise of First Republic Aviation minister, Mbazulike Amaechi

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu, has expressed sadness over the passing of First Republic Minister of Aviation, Chief Mbazulike Amaechi. According to Kalu, the late Amaechi was a nationalist and patriotic elder statesman who was committed to democratic virtues and good governance. The former governor noted that the late politician lived a purposeful life in the service of humanity, adding that the leadership qualities of the late minister were extraordinary and worthy of emulation.

In a condolence message, Kalu commiserated with the government and people of Anambra State over the demise of the late politician, saying: “I received with pain the news of the demise of First Republic Minister of Aviation, Chief Mbazulike Amaechi. “The deceased was well respected for his ideology, which was anchored on genuine and credible leadership. “He left behind good legacies for leaders to emulate. The late politician will be remembered for his noble contributions to humanity.” Kalu prayed to God to grant the late minister eternal rest.

